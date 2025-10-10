Kyiv discusses "lack of protection" at capital's thermal power plants: KMDA's reaction
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv City State Administration refuted claims about the lack of protection at the capital's thermal power plants, stating that they have the necessary first-stage protection. The Deputy Head of the KMDA urged not to spread false information that creates risks for energy workers.
The Kyiv City State Administration denied statements circulating in the information space about the alleged lack of any protection at the capital's thermal power plants. This was reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.
Details
As stated by the administration, the capital's thermal power plants, in accordance with the requirements of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have the necessary first-stage protection. At the same time, for security reasons, other information is not disclosed.
Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleev called on media representatives and officials not to spread false information, especially regarding the operation of energy facilities.
He noted that such comments and statements create a number of additional risks for energy workers and contribute to the enemy's actions.
Recall
In Kyiv, after the Russian shelling on October 10, train traffic on all metro lines resumed as usual.
UNN also reported that against the backdrop of Russian attacks in Kyiv, 80 well complexes have already been connected to generators.