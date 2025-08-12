Kyiv Defense Council will not meet because Klitschko went on vacation - head of KMVA

The Kyiv Defense Council cannot convene again. The reason for this is that Mayor Vitali Klitschko went on vacation, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

He emphasized that at the moment the Defense Council cannot work effectively, which slows down the work on the ground to restore damaged infrastructure and shelters.

The tool that should promptly resolve urgent security issues in the capital cannot work. And this is at a time when the war continues, challenges are escalating. Unresolved issues remain regarding the inclusion of district administration heads in the Council, the co-chairman blocks my order. This slows down the work on the ground regarding the restoration of damaged infrastructure, shelters, and organizational issues of the defense sector of the city of Kyiv - Tkachenko explained.

He emphasized that he considers such a delay harmful and not beneficial for the security of the capital.

It is regrettable that the current system of work of the Defense Council, which has two co-chairs, jeopardizes the functioning of this body. Consciously or unconsciously, but such an attitude does not benefit the security of the capital - Tkachenko noted.

