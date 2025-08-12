Kyiv Defense Council will not meet because Klitschko went on vacation - head of KMVA

$41.450.06
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 20903 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 21775 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 41299 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
01:29 PM • 27797 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 30917 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 69196 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 67151 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 67495 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 31551 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 21746 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 65890 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 6016 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator Putin
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 20906 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 67172 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Danylo Hetmantsev
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
China
Europe
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 9130 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 64605 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 40644 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 196978 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 138645 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook

Kyiv Defense Council will not meet because Klitschko went on vacation - head of KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The Kyiv Defense Council cannot meet due to Vitali Klitschko's vacation. As reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), Timur Tkachenko, this hinders the restoration of infrastructure and shelters, as well as the resolution of security issues in the capital.

Kyiv Defense Council will not meet because Klitschko went on vacation - head of KMVA

The Kyiv Defense Council cannot convene again. The reason for this is that Mayor Vitali Klitschko went on vacation, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

The Kyiv Defense Council cannot convene again. This time - due to the co-chairman's vacation. The mayor went on vacation again 

- wrote Tkachenko.

He emphasized that at the moment the Defense Council cannot work effectively, which slows down the work on the ground to restore damaged infrastructure and shelters.

The tool that should promptly resolve urgent security issues in the capital cannot work. And this is at a time when the war continues, challenges are escalating. Unresolved issues remain regarding the inclusion of district administration heads in the Council, the co-chairman blocks my order. This slows down the work on the ground regarding the restoration of damaged infrastructure, shelters, and organizational issues of the defense sector of the city of Kyiv 

- Tkachenko explained.

He emphasized that he considers such a delay harmful and not beneficial for the security of the capital.

It is regrettable that the current system of work of the Defense Council, which has two co-chairs, jeopardizes the functioning of this body. Consciously or unconsciously, but such an attitude does not benefit the security of the capital 

- Tkachenko noted.

Addition

Deputy Kyiv Mayor Volodymyr Prokopiv was released from round-the-clock house arrest and had his electronic bracelet removed. He had been under arrest for almost four months.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Kyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv