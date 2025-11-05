Kyiv Customs officials detained for corruption scheme involving car imports

Law enforcement officers detained the deputy head and an inspector of one of the Kyiv Customs posts. According to the investigation, they organized a scheme to receive bribes from entrepreneurs for accelerated customs clearance of used cars from the USA. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned, today at the "Chaika" customs post of Kyiv Customs, "mask shows" took place. Law enforcement officers detained the deputy head of the customs post, Oleksandr Honcharenko, and the chief inspector, Dmytro Starun.

Details

According to the investigation, the officials established a scheme for receiving illegal benefits from entrepreneurs who imported used cars from the USA.

The deputy head artificially created obstacles during customs clearance, after which the inspector, through intermediaries, offered a "solution to the problem" - accelerated and unhindered customs clearance for money. - the OGP statement says.

Both were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving $2,400. They were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As noted, the issue of choosing preventive measures and removing them from their positions is currently being resolved.

