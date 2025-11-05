Kyiv Customs officials detained for corruption scheme involving car imports

ukenru
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 2974 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 23231 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 25985 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 51541 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 39773 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38323 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35415 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51720 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46597 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 15977 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 20437 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 16175 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member states03:38 AM • 5620 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 4956 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51716 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 47684 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46591 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 65428 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 63606 views
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Ivan Fedorov
Bart De Wever
United States
Ukraine
South Korea
China
Pokrovsk
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 26599 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 40581 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 43491 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 38709 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 42555 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Financial Times

Kyiv Customs officials detained for corruption scheme involving car imports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Deputy head and inspector of Kyiv Customs detained for organizing a bribery scheme.

Kyiv Customs officials detained for corruption scheme involving car imports

Law enforcement officers detained the deputy head and an inspector of one of the Kyiv Customs posts. According to the investigation, they organized a scheme to receive bribes from entrepreneurs for accelerated customs clearance of used cars from the USA. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned, today at the "Chaika" customs post of Kyiv Customs, "mask shows" took place. Law enforcement officers detained the deputy head of the customs post, Oleksandr Honcharenko, and the chief inspector, Dmytro Starun.

Details

According to the investigation, the officials established a scheme for receiving illegal benefits from entrepreneurs who imported used cars from the USA.

The deputy head artificially created obstacles during customs clearance, after which the inspector, through intermediaries, offered a "solution to the problem" - accelerated and unhindered customs clearance for money.

- the OGP statement says.

Both were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving $2,400. They were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As noted, the issue of choosing preventive measures and removing them from their positions is currently being resolved.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the opening of a case against the head of Energy Customs04.08.25, 21:23 • 5524 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
United States
