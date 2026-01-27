Kyiv Court of Appeal leaves MP Dubinsky in custody

$43.130.01
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 1696 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 10270 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 10919 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22786 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 17386 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 14255 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 24458 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26039 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17160 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Popular news
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 16537 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 20784 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 21952 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 24029 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 11598 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 10280 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 8500 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22799 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 24066 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Donald Trump
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 2952 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 11636 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 27666 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 26844 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 27072 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Facebook
Starlink

Kyiv Court of Appeal leaves MP Dubinsky in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the prosecutors' appeal, keeping People's Deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky in custody. The possibility of bail has been canceled, as the court agreed with the arguments about the risks of influencing witnesses and evading justice.

Kyiv Court of Appeal leaves MP Dubinsky in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the appeal of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office and kept MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of high treason, in custody. The possibility of bail has been canceled, UNN reports.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the appeal of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office and overturned the decision of the court of first instance regarding the alternative preventive measure in the form of bail.

- stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

And although law enforcement officers do not specify the name of the MP - UNN learned that it is about Oleksandr Dubinsky.

Details

The court of appeal agreed with the arguments of the prosecution regarding the existence of risks provided for by criminal procedural legislation, in particular, the possibility of influencing witnesses, obstructing criminal proceedings, and evading justice.

The preventive measure in the form of detention of the people's deputy, suspected of high treason, was left without the alternative of bail.

- summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from "Servant of the People".

In 2025, the SBI sent an indictment to the court in the case of Dubinsky and his former assistant regarding the illegal transfer of another person across the state border of Ukraine. This refers to assisting in the export of his common-law wife's brother abroad. In 2024, the SBI completed the investigation into the high treason of the members of the criminal organization, in which Dubinsky was involved. The case was transferred to court.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine