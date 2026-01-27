Kyiv Court of Appeal leaves MP Dubinsky in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the appeal of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office and kept MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of high treason, in custody. The possibility of bail has been canceled, UNN reports.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal granted the appeal of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office and overturned the decision of the court of first instance regarding the alternative preventive measure in the form of bail. - stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

And although law enforcement officers do not specify the name of the MP - UNN learned that it is about Oleksandr Dubinsky.

Details

The court of appeal agreed with the arguments of the prosecution regarding the existence of risks provided for by criminal procedural legislation, in particular, the possibility of influencing witnesses, obstructing criminal proceedings, and evading justice.

The preventive measure in the form of detention of the people's deputy, suspected of high treason, was left without the alternative of bail. - summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from "Servant of the People".

In 2025, the SBI sent an indictment to the court in the case of Dubinsky and his former assistant regarding the illegal transfer of another person across the state border of Ukraine. This refers to assisting in the export of his common-law wife's brother abroad. In 2024, the SBI completed the investigation into the high treason of the members of the criminal organization, in which Dubinsky was involved. The case was transferred to court.