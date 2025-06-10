Kyiv City Council expressed no confidence in the Deputy Head of the KCSA (Kyiv City State Administration) Povoroznyk - Member of Parliament

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 49238 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 139891 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 100224 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 96027 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 176002 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 60364 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 52097 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165438 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100505 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47291 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 49985 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 40104 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 43491 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 27945 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 20782 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 176002 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165438 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 181248 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 167501 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242526 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 2472 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 12820 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 14312 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 41595 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 54340 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

MIM-104 Patriot

ChatGPT

Starlink

Kyiv City Council expressed no confidence in the Deputy Head of the KCSA (Kyiv City State Administration) Povoroznyk - Member of Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1622 views

Kyiv City Council has voted no confidence in Mykola Povoroznyk and banned him from using community property. Now the decision rests with the mayor.

Kyiv City Council expressed no confidence in the Deputy Head of the KCSA (Kyiv City State Administration) Povoroznyk - Member of Parliament

The Kyiv City Council expressed no confidence in the first deputy head of the KMDA, Mykola Povoroznyk, said Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The Kyiv City Council expressed no confidence in the first deputy head of the KMDA, Mykola Povoroznyk

- wrote deputy Vitrenko.

According to the deputy, "The Kyiv City Council voted for no confidence and forbade Povoroznyk to use any property of the community - from office offices and cars to equipment and communal premises."

"Now it's the mayor's move," Vitrenko said.

It was about something else: the KMVA explained the dismissal of Povoroznyk10.04.25, 16:25 • 10017 views

Also during the meeting, as reported in the Kyiv City Council, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that he had decided on the candidacy of the new secretary of the Kyiv City Council and invited deputies of all factions to join its discussion. 

"I have decided on the candidacy of the new secretary of the Kyiv City Council - and consultations have already begun regarding this candidacy, to which I propose that all factions join. I will submit, after consultations, the candidacy of a deputy from the "Holos" faction, Zoya Yarosh, - said the mayor of Kyiv. - Therefore, I propose to vote today for critically important issues - changes to the budget and the program of socio-economic development. And start consultations on the candidacy of the secretary of the Kyiv City Council".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv City Council
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9