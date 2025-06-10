Kyiv City Council expressed no confidence in the Deputy Head of the KCSA (Kyiv City State Administration) Povoroznyk - Member of Parliament

The Kyiv City Council expressed no confidence in the first deputy head of the KMDA, Mykola Povoroznyk, said Kyiv City Council deputy Andriy Vitrenko on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The Kyiv City Council expressed no confidence in the first deputy head of the KMDA, Mykola Povoroznyk - wrote deputy Vitrenko.

According to the deputy, "The Kyiv City Council voted for no confidence and forbade Povoroznyk to use any property of the community - from office offices and cars to equipment and communal premises."

"Now it's the mayor's move," Vitrenko said.

It was about something else: the KMVA explained the dismissal of Povoroznyk

Also during the meeting, as reported in the Kyiv City Council, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that he had decided on the candidacy of the new secretary of the Kyiv City Council and invited deputies of all factions to join its discussion.

"I have decided on the candidacy of the new secretary of the Kyiv City Council - and consultations have already begun regarding this candidacy, to which I propose that all factions join. I will submit, after consultations, the candidacy of a deputy from the "Holos" faction, Zoya Yarosh, - said the mayor of Kyiv. - Therefore, I propose to vote today for critically important issues - changes to the budget and the program of socio-economic development. And start consultations on the candidacy of the secretary of the Kyiv City Council".