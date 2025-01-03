ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 71296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154130 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130924 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138305 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175317 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111444 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167321 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104602 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113995 views

Kyiv Cave Monastery did not use UAH 25.2 million - Accounting Chamber

Kyiv Cave Monastery did not use UAH 25.2 million - Accounting Chamber

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31095 views

The Accounting Chamber found that the Kyiv Cave Monastery Reserve did not use UAH 25.2 million of budget funds. Additionally, the inefficient use of another UAH 29.5 million for unjustified staff allowances was found.

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Reserve used UAH 29.5 million in an uneconomical and inefficient manner, according to the conclusions of the Accounting Chamber after an audit of the agency, UNN reports.

Details  [1

In the period from 2020 to 2023, the Ministry allocated UAH 556.4 million under four budget programs. At the same time, the Reserve's funding needs were met by only 51.2%, including 82.3% for current expenditures and 9.7% for capital expenditures

- , the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that the Ministry also did not use the available opportunities to reallocate budget expenditures within the total budget allocations of the main budget holder, which created risks of non-preservation of immovable architectural monuments of national and local significance.

In total, the Reserve did not use and returned to the budget UAH 25.2 million of the approved budget funds. This indicates a  non-systematic approach to planning and operational adjustment of activities and the budget.

The auditors also found that in 2020-2023, the Reserve used UAH 29.5 million in an uneconomical and inefficient manner:

  • UAH 21.2 million was allocated to pay bonuses to staff, although no such need was identified;
  • UAH 500 thousand was paid to a senior researcher of the Reserve who was illegally dismissed in 2016 for forced absenteeism;
  • UAH 7.8 million was allocated for allowances to employees who did not perform creative, museum or scientific functions.

Recall 

The Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA, which revealed significant shortcomings in the management of seized assets. Transparency International Ukraine and international partners express serious reservations about the agency's activities

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyCulture
kyivKyiv

