Kyiv Cave Monastery did not use UAH 25.2 million - Accounting Chamber

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Reserve used UAH 29.5 million in an uneconomical and inefficient manner, according to the conclusions of the Accounting Chamber after an audit of the agency, UNN reports.

In the period from 2020 to 2023, the Ministry allocated UAH 556.4 million under four budget programs. At the same time, the Reserve's funding needs were met by only 51.2%, including 82.3% for current expenditures and 9.7% for capital expenditures - , the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that the Ministry also did not use the available opportunities to reallocate budget expenditures within the total budget allocations of the main budget holder, which created risks of non-preservation of immovable architectural monuments of national and local significance.

In total, the Reserve did not use and returned to the budget UAH 25.2 million of the approved budget funds. This indicates a non-systematic approach to planning and operational adjustment of activities and the budget.

The auditors also found that in 2020-2023, the Reserve used UAH 29.5 million in an uneconomical and inefficient manner:

UAH 21.2 million was allocated to pay bonuses to staff, although no such need was identified;

UAH 500 thousand was paid to a senior researcher of the Reserve who was illegally dismissed in 2016 for forced absenteeism;

UAH 7.8 million was allocated for allowances to employees who did not perform creative, museum or scientific functions.

