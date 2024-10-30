Kyiv and the region are on air alert: air defense is in operation
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and Kyiv region due to the threat of UAVs. Air defense systems are in operation and people are urged to take shelter.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and air defense is operating in the region using drones. This was reported by KCMA, UNN reports.
Attention! UAV threat to the capital! Take cover! Air defense is operating in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!