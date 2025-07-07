Kyiv and regions under threat of attack UAVs: air alert announced

On the night of Monday, July 7, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to immediately proceed to civil defense shelters! - stated in the KCSA post.

The Air Force of the AFU reported at 01:38 that enemy UAVs were approaching Kyiv from the north.

Air raid map as of 01:37.

