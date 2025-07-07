Kyiv and regions under threat of attack UAVs: air alert announced

$41.720.00
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Has no relation to CHP-6: Klitschko explained what exploded July 6, 02:05 PM
Explosion on a tanker in Russia: ammonia leak recorded July 6, 02:23 PM
Russian attack on Kremenchuk: a civilian injured July 6, 02:51 PM
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crime July 6, 03:27 PM
In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The Economist 06:58 PM
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector July 4, 01:48 PM
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased July 4, 01:18 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days July 5, 05:41 PM
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert July 5, 08:59 AM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup July 4, 06:59 AM
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California July 3, 09:28 AM
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90 July 2, 02:57 PM
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Kyiv and regions under threat of attack UAVs: air alert announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 303 views

On the night of July 7, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of attack UAVs. Enemy drones are approaching the capital from the north.

Kyiv and regions under threat of attack UAVs: air alert announced

On the night of Monday, July 7, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to immediately proceed to civil defense shelters!

- stated in the KCSA post.

The Air Force of the AFU reported at 01:38 that enemy UAVs were approaching Kyiv from the north.

Air raid map as of 01:37.

Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media 04.07.25, 18:28

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Kyiv
