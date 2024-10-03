Kyiv air defense destroyed all enemy drones during a night attack
Air defense forces shot down all of the Shahed drones during a 5-hour attack on Kyiv on the night of October 3. Debris landed in the Desnianskyi district, but there were no serious damages or injuries.
Air Defense Forces destroyed all enemy drones in the capital and its suburbs. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
On the night of October 3, the terrorist army again attempted to launch an air strike on Kyiv using Shahed attack drones.
The attack lasted more than five hours, but all the drones were shot down by air defense forces.
Debris was reported falling in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, but there were no serious injuries or casualties.
Now there is an air raid alert in the region.
