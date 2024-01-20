Kupyansk was shelled by Russians in the morning: unexploded shell was found on the roof

This morning, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, damaging a residential building, and an unexploded shell was found on the roof. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Today at about 05:00 there was an enemy shelling of the town of Kupyansk. Kupyansk. Preliminary, the occupants fired from artillery. A residential building was damaged. An unexploded shell was found on the roof. There was no information about the victims - wrote Syniehubov on Telegram.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, more than 15 settlements in the region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district; Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory, Budarky in Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabayivka and Berestove in Kupyansk district," said Syniehubov.

