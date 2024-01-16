Kuleba on the prospects for a second Trump presidency: Ukraine is "not afraid of anything"

Ukraine will not interfere in the US elections and is not afraid of the prospects of Donald Trump's second presidency. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

Republican leader and former President Donald Trump said he would cut off aid to Ukraine if he becomes president again.

Asked whether he was worried about the prospect of a second Trump presidency, Kuleba assured that Ukraine "is not afraid of anything.

He also said that his country would not interfere in the US elections, which Russia was accused of doing during the 2016 vote.

As the Republican primary season begins, Ukraine's foreign minister says he doesn't want Ukraine to feature prominently in the American election debate, adding that he hopes Kyiv will be "an issue that unites, not divides.

Addendum

Donald Trump has won the Republican caucuses in Iowa, where the first votes were held to select a single candidate for the US presidential election.

