Kropyvnytskyi was subjected to a massive attack by UAVs: residential areas were under attack
Russian drones attacked residential neighborhoods of Kropyvnytskyi, including Novomykolaivka and Balashovka. Information about victims and injured has not yet been received.
Late in the evening on Wednesday, March 19, the enemy carried out a massive drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi. At least 30 explosions occurred in the city. This is reported by local Telegram channels, informs UNN.
It is noted that the Russians attacked residential areas of the city. Novomykolaivka and Balashivka were among those under attack.
There are still enemy UAVs in the air. I ask everyone not to panic and be as safe as possible. All services are working. Friends, if, God forbid, you have any injuries or burns, immediately call an ambulance. All city hospitals are ready to receive
There have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far.
In the Kyiv region on Wednesday evening, enemy drones were recorded, air defense forces are working on targets. Residents were urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.
