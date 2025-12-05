$42.200.13
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
The Diplomat

Kremlin sets conditions for non-aggression against Odesa and Mykolaiv, unable to capture them - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The Kremlin is offering a non-aggression pact on Odesa and Mykolaiv as a "concession" in negotiations, even though Russian forces are unable to capture them. Statements by the deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma's defense committee indicate attempts to influence peace talks.

The Kremlin is setting conditions for any future non-aggression and non-capture agreement regarding Odesa and Mykolaiv as an alleged Russian "concession" in peace talks, even though Russia is currently unable to capture these cities. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to a statement by Oleksiy Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defense, according to whom the Russian command has not publicly reported on activities in the Kherson direction recently, as Russian troops are "intentionally" not intensifying offensive operations there.

Zhuravlyov claimed that Russian forces "can certainly" intensify in this area and then launch an offensive on Odesa and Mykolaiv, thus leaving Ukraine with "no other major cities on the Black Sea coast." Zhuravlyov threatened that Russian forces could use occupied Crimea as a starting point for such offensive operations "both on land and at sea."

- the authors note.

"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin03.12.25, 23:56 • 52693 views

They point out that high-ranking Kremlin officials, including Putin himself, have recently reignited long-standing Russian narratives about Russia's claims to the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

These Kremlin statements in recent days are likely part of a cognitive warfare effort aimed at influencing ongoing peace talks. Notably, Russian forces are unable to conduct such a large-scale offensive to capture Odesa or Mykolaiv either by land or by sea. Russian forces would have to de-prioritize other sectors to deploy a significant force grouping to successfully cross the Dnipro River and make significant advances west and north by land.

- ISW is convinced.

They assess that Putin remains committed to his goal of taking control of all of Ukraine, and any likely Kremlin "concession" regarding abandoning the capture of Odesa and Mykolaiv will be a "short-term negotiating tactic, not a change in the Kremlin's long-standing strategic goals."

Recall

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin called the almost 5-hour meeting with American negotiators in Moscow "necessary" and "very useful," stating that "Russia will in any case liberate Donbas and "Novorossiya" - by military or other means."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Crimea
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Odesa