Europe intends to participate in the process of peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. This is reported by "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Chair of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Yevhenia Kravchuk emphasized that statements by European politicians, including Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bethel, indicate a desire to be involved in establishing peace in Ukraine. After all, Ukraine is a candidate for EU membership. In addition, the situation on the European continent affects the security of the entire region, which encourages European states to actively cooperate in finding ways to peace.

Despite the change of leaders in some countries, European partners continue to maintain an active dialogue with the United States, emphasizing the importance of transatlantic cooperation. The contribution of individual leaders remains important, as they maintain influential ties even outside their official positions, particularly in the context of supporting Ukraine.

Europe wants to play not only an observational, but also a proactive role in achieving peace, which is in the interests of both Ukraine and the entire continent.

