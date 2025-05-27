Kravchenko spoke about the industries that became leaders in revenues to the Ukrainian budget
Kyiv • UNN
In January–April 2025, the largest share of budget revenues was provided by the manufacturing industry and trade – 17.2% each. The largest increase in payments was shown by the manufacturing industry – by 43.4%.
In January – April 2025, the manufacturing industry and wholesale and retail trade provided the largest share of revenues to the Consolidated Budget of Ukraine. Each industry accounted for 17.2%. UNN reports with reference to the page of the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.
Details
Among the leaders are also:
1. Public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance – 11.8%.
2. Financial and insurance activities – 9.6%.
The largest increase in payments for January – April 2025 compared to the corresponding period of 2024 in the following industries:
- manufacturing industry – an increase of 43.4% (+34 billion UAH);
- wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles – by 30.8% (+26.3 billion hryvnias);
- public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance – by 30.4% (+17.8 billion hryvnias);
- supply of electricity, gas, steam and conditioned air – by 43.5% (+12.5 billion hryvnias).
These industries steadily hold the economy and demonstrate steady growth. Thank you to all taxpayers for their conscientious work
