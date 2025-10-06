Kramatorsk suffered its first attack by a Russian drone on fiber optics

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk for the first time with a fiber-optic drone

The city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was attacked for the first time by a Russian fiber-optic drone on Sunday evening, October 5. This information was confirmed by the city council, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the hit occurred in a car in one of the city's microdistricts.

Information about casualties has not yet been received. The final consequences of the enemy strike are being established. - the message says.

Meanwhile, journalist Serhiy Horbatenko published a video of the consequences of the hit. According to him, the attack occurred near a multi-story residential building.

Previously, no fiber-optic drone attacks on Kramatorsk were reported. - the video caption says.

Recall

Ukraine has developed drones with fiber-optic control that can hit targets at a distance of more than 40 km. These drones are effective even in conditions of severe electronic warfare, as the signal is transmitted via cable.

