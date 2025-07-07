Kramatorsk shelling on July 7: there are casualties and destruction

On Monday, July 7, Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with casualties reported. This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the city military administration, according to UNN.

Details

Kramatorsk suffered 4 enemy strikes - civilian infrastructure. The type of weapon is being determined. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. We are clarifying the consequences of the shelling, all relevant services are working - Honcharenko stated.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, on July 6, Russians launched 3,203 strikes along the front line and residential areas of the region. Hits were recorded in 22 settlements, and 137 civilian objects were destroyed, including 79 residential buildings.

The occupiers used KAB-250 aerial bombs, artillery, and Shahed UAVs. As a result of the attacks, 7 people were killed and 15 residents were wounded.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of the Russian attack on July 7, the number of injured increased to 17 people. Four were hospitalized, 11 received emergency care, and two more are undergoing examination.