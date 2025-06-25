Kostiantynivka is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, the population is urged to evacuate

Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. Due to shelling, almost half of the city is without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Due to shelling, almost half of the city is without electricity. 1,900 houses in Santurinivka remain without gas, and it is currently impossible to restore its supply. Water supply - once a day from 17:00 to 20:00, only 20-25% of the need - the message says.

It is also noted that due to drone strikes, the movement of city buses has been canceled. The suburban route to Druzhkivka is operating with restrictions.

7 reservoirs and 11 water tanks have been installed in the city, 12 wells are in operation, 6 of which are with purification. 5 points of invincibility are operating, and 2 more are on standby.

Despite everything, doctors, public utilities, police, and authorities are working in the city. But the enemy is systematically destroying critical infrastructure. Evacuation is not just a choice. It is a matter of life - Filashkin urged.

Let us remind you

On June 17, in the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled a powerful assault by Russian invaders. 15 units of heavy armored vehicles were destroyed and about 50 occupiers were eliminated, including the so-called "bikers" on motorcycles.