Korsun-Shevchenko Cathedral joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine

The Cathedral in Korsun-Shevchenko passed to the OCU

The Cathedral of the image of Christ the Saviour not made with hands in the city of Korsun-Shevchenko, Cherkasy region, is now together with the local Church of Ukraine. This was reported by the Cherkasy Diocese of the OCU, reports UNN.

Details

The parish made the decision to secede from the Moscow Patriarchate and join the Orthodox Church of Ukraine back in July 2023, but the clergy of the UOC-MP all this time prevented believers from exercising their constitutional rights informs the diocese.

On May 31, 2024, parishioners of the Church of the image of Christ the Savior not made with hands, together with the clergy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, finally had the opportunity to enter their church.

From now on, in the church, prayer is performed in the native Ukrainian language for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian army and people, and for victory over enemies! note in the OCU.

