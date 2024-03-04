Korea and the United States launch joint Freedom Shield exercises

The armed forces of South Korea and the United States have launched Freedom Shield military exercises that will last until March 14. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency, UNN reports.

Details

The military maneuvers will include exercises on land, sea, air and cyberspace, as well as the use of "space assets" to respond to enemy nuclear forces. Representatives of 12 countries that are members of the UN Command will also take part in the exercise as observers.

Freedom Shield also includes "field and virtual training" through computer simulation.

In addition, the maneuvers will be used to practice detecting and intercepting DPRK cruise missiles.

