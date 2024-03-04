$41.340.03
Korea and the United States launch joint Freedom Shield exercises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32528 views

South Korea and the United States launched a joint military exercise called Freedom Shield on March 7-14 to practice responding to nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Korea and the United States launch joint Freedom Shield exercises

The armed forces of South Korea and the United States have launched Freedom Shield military exercises that will last until March 14. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency, UNN reports.

Details

The military maneuvers will include exercises on land, sea, air and cyberspace, as well as the use of "space assets" to respond to enemy nuclear forces. Representatives of 12 countries that are members of the UN Command will also take part in the exercise as observers.

Freedom Shield also includes "field and virtual training" through computer simulation.

In addition, the maneuvers will be used to practice detecting and intercepting DPRK cruise missiles.

South Korea warns that DPRK factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia27.02.24, 11:13 • 25391 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
North Korea
South Korea
United States
