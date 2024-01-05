Kim Jong-un's daughter is likely to become his heir - South Korean intelligence

The young daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is considered the most likely successor to her father. This was reported by The Guardian with reference to the South Korean intelligence agency, UNN writes.

There has been intense international speculation about 10-year-old Kim Ju Ae since she first appeared in public in November 2022.

Since then, Kim Joo-ae has accompanied Kim Jong-un to major public events, and state media have called her the North Korean leader's "favorite" or "revered" child.

South Korea's intelligence agency has assessed her future role, citing a comprehensive analysis of her public activities and the state protocols provided to her.

However, the intelligence agency's public affairs office said it is still considering all possibilities regarding the succession process in North Korea, as there are many uncertainties.

In addition, Kim Jong-un, who turns 40 on Monday, is still young. He has no serious health problems and has at least one other child.

