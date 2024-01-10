Kim Jong-un visits arms factories amid criticism over trade with Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited military weapons factories this week amid criticism over trade with Russia. This was reported by the state-owned North Korean media KCNA, UNN reports.

Details

For example, on January 8 and 9, Kim Jong-un visited military factories to understand the current state of production of weapons and military equipment.

Kim Jong-un expressed his great satisfaction with the fact that the factories are successfully implementing the plan to distribute new military equipment for the joint first-line forces and important missile formations.

"(Kim - ed.) has proposed a revolutionary policy that the military industry sector must constantly follow and implement to strictly prepare the country for war," the statement said.

Addendum

On January 5, it was reported that Kim Jong-un visited the plant for the production of mobile launchers for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and ordered to expand the capacity of the enterprise and increase the production of new ones.

The leaders of 47 states condemned the supply of North Korean missiles to Russia and their use against the population of Ukraine.