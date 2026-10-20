North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma after a cerebral hemorrhage. The Sun reports this, citing its own sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the North Korean dictator was urgently taken to a Chinese hospital to receive emergency medical care.

He was taken out of the country because of the poor condition of the medical equipment in Pyongyang. ... Kim was taken to Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing, where he received urgent medical assistance - the publication quotes its sources as saying.

It is reported that Kim was last seen during a tour of a defense museum at an undisclosed location in Pyongyang on October 11.

Rumors of his death had circulated before. He does not appear to be a healthy person; he is extremely overweight. ... In the past, when the supreme leader died, there was an organized outpouring of public grief. ... People wailed and cried in the streets. News anchors spoke very emotionally. ... We have not seen anything like that yet. Either that will happen, or, if he is still alive, they will publish some evidence that he is still alive - North Korea analyst Benedict Rogers told the publication.

According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service, the supreme leader weighs more than 140 kg and is only 170 cm tall, putting him at serious risk of cardiovascular disease. The tyrant's poor health is hereditary, as both his father, Kim Jong Il, and his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, suffered from obesity and were heavy smokers.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Kim Jong Un received up to $22 billion in foreign income from 2022 to 2025, four times more than in the previous period. This was made possible, among other things, by supplying weapons and troops to russia.

Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender