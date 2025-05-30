"Kill the Tyrant" and "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters": What the Zelensky family bought at the "Book Arsenal"
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife visited the "Book Arsenal", where they purchased several books, including "Kill the Tyrant" and "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters". The President noted the resilience of Ukrainians and the power of culture.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his wife Olena, visited the "Book Arsenal". According to the Head of State, among the purchased books are "To Kill a Tyrant. The history of tyrannicide from Caesar to Gaddafi" and "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters", reports UNN.
Today we visited the "Book Arsenal" together, the 13th already. And this says a lot about the resilience of Ukrainians and the strength of our culture: despite the full-scale war, book publishing is developing, the world hears our country, and our people are building ties with the world. It is very inspiring
According to him, this year's "Book Arsenal" features more than a hundred publishing houses, thousands of new books.
We bought several publications for our library today, including "To Kill a Tyrant. The History of Tyrannicide from Caesar to Gaddafi" by Aldo Andrea Cassi, "From Father to Son" by Franco Nembrini, "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters" by Oksana Stomina, "Twilight of the Empire. The Russian-Ukrainian War through the Eyes of a Historian" by Serhiy Plokhiy. We are glad that there are such events, such books and those who create them in Ukraine. We are grateful to everyone who develops book publishing in Ukraine: authors, publishers, translators who open the world to Ukrainians and Ukraine to the world through our books. Thank you to everyone who supports Ukrainian culture. This is important