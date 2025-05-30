"Kill the Tyrant" and "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters": What the Zelensky family bought at the "Book Arsenal"

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his wife Olena, visited the "Book Arsenal". According to the Head of State, among the purchased books are "To Kill a Tyrant. The history of tyrannicide from Caesar to Gaddafi" and "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters", reports UNN.

Today we visited the "Book Arsenal" together, the 13th already. And this says a lot about the resilience of Ukrainians and the strength of our culture: despite the full-scale war, book publishing is developing, the world hears our country, and our people are building ties with the world. It is very inspiring - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this year's "Book Arsenal" features more than a hundred publishing houses, thousands of new books.