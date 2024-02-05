Kherson under fire of occupants - Mrochko

The Russian army is shelling Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Massive shelling of different districts of Kherson by Russian troops is taking place! Dear citizens, stay in shelters!" said Mrochko.

Shelling of Kherson: four people were killed, one was injured - Prosecutor General's Office

Earlier, Mrochko said that today, in less than an hour, between 12.00 and 13.00, the army of the terrorist country killed four civilians in Kherson and wounded a man.

This happened during the shelling of the city center. Two men aged 45 and 50 were killed in a car, another man aged 61 was indoors at the time of the attack, and a 66-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries on the street.

The wounded 24-year-old man is currently hospitalized. He has a mine-blast injury and a gunshot wound to the right leg.