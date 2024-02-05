Kherson under fire of occupants - Mrochko

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68705 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117567 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122495 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164487 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165095 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267346 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176809 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237499 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100254 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63272 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34953 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31645 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44935 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222844 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248303 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234473 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117570 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100311 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100749 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117247 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117893 views
Kherson under fire of occupants - Mrochko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29073 views

the Russian army is shelling Kherson. Residents were urged to stay in shelters.

The Russian army is shelling Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Massive shelling of different districts of Kherson by Russian troops is taking place! Dear citizens, stay in shelters!" said Mrochko.

Shelling of Kherson: four people were killed, one was injured - Prosecutor General's Office05.02.24, 19:40 • 28602 views

Let's add

Earlier, Mrochko said that today, in less than an hour, between 12.00 and 13.00, the army of the terrorist country killed four civilians in Kherson and wounded a man.

This happened during the shelling of the city center. Two men aged 45 and 50 were killed in a car, another man aged 61 was indoors at the time of the attack, and a 66-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries on the street.

The wounded 24-year-old man is currently hospitalized. He has a mine-blast injury and a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Antonina Tumanova

khersonKherson

