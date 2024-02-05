Shelling of Kherson: four people were killed, one was injured - Prosecutor General's Office

On February 5, four civilians died as a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson. A pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 5, Russia once again shelled Kherson with artillery. As a result of the explosion of shells, a car caught fire, and after the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two dead people were found.

In addition, one woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the yard; and a man died in the hospital from his injuries.

Another resident was taken to a medical facility with injuries.

Add

Law enforcers are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian Federation.

Shelling of Kherson: explosions in the coastal areas of the city