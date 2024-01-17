Shelling of Kherson: explosions in the coastal areas of the city

Russian occupants are attacking Kherson. Explosions were heard in the coastal areas of the regional center. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Powerful explosions are heard in the coastal areas of Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. ...Take care of yourself and your loved ones! - Mrochko urged.

Mrochko also asked the residents of Kherson to move to safe places and take shelter.

Ten minutes later, the head of the city military administration repeated his call to the citizens and asked them to stay away from the windows.

Earlier it was reportedthat a woman was injured during the latest attack on Kherson. She was taken to the hospital. In total, at least four people have been wounded since the beginning of the day in Kherson region.