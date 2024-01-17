Air strike on Malyi Burliuk village: a woman is killed, two more children are injured

An air strike on a village in Kupyansk region killed a woman and injured two children. The victims of the Russian aggression were reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to updated reports, a 61-year-old woman died as a result of hostile shelling in Malyi Burluk. A 10-year-old boy is in hospital, his limb was amputated as a result of the injury. A 13-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds. The house of culture was damaged, there is damage to residential buildings. The inspection of the impact sites is ongoing. - said the head of the OVA.

Details

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office initiated a pre-trial investigation into the shelling for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, Russians struck the village of Malyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, with a guided missile at around 15:00 on January 17. The village council building and residential buildings were damaged.

In addition, around 13:00 and 13:30, the occupiers once again attacked Kupiansk with artillery. There, enemy trenches destroyed private houses, gas and water pipes.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported with reference to the head of the JAC that two children, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded in the village as a result of a hostile attack by the KAB.