Air strike on Malyi Burliuk village: a woman is killed, two more children are injured

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 33717 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105756 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134160 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133559 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173990 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170771 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279268 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178112 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167094 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Air strike on Malyi Burliuk village: a woman is killed, two more children are injured

Air strike on Malyi Burliuk village: a woman is killed, two more children are injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26065 views

A Russian air strike on the village of Malyi Burliuk killed a woman and injured two children, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said. An investigation is underway into the shelling, which also caused serious damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

An air strike on a village in Kupyansk region killed a woman and injured two children. The victims of the Russian aggression were reported  by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports

According to updated reports, a 61-year-old woman died as a result of hostile shelling in Malyi Burluk. A 10-year-old boy is in hospital, his limb was amputated as a result of the injury. A 13-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds. The house of culture was damaged, there is damage to residential buildings. The inspection of the impact sites is ongoing.

- said the head of the OVA.

Details

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office initiated a pre-trial investigation into the shelling for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, Russians struck the village of Malyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, with a guided missile at around 15:00 on January 17. The village council building and residential buildings were damaged.

In addition, around 13:00 and 13:30, the occupiers once again attacked Kupiansk with artillery. There, enemy trenches destroyed private houses, gas and water pipes.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported with reference to the head of the JAC that two children, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded in the village as a result of a hostile attack by the KAB. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

