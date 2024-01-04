Kherson under fire from the occupiers
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shell the center of Kherson - explosions are heard in the city.
Explosions are heard in Kherson - the occupiers are shelling the central district of the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Explosions are heard in Kherson! The central district of the city is under fire from the Russian occupation forces. Move to safer places! Do not stay in the open!
Enemy fired 486 shells in Kherson region, two killed - RMA04.01.24, 08:47 • 36563 views