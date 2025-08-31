$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 12014 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 32076 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 61163 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 76422 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 95083 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 247822 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 106301 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83920 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98014 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 312336 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Tags
Authors
Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Kherson region received three powerful generators from American partners worth about a million dollars. Two of them will provide heating, and one will ensure the uninterrupted operation of a hospital.

Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitals

Kherson region received three powerful generators worth about one million dollars from American partners. This was reported on his Facebook page by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, two of these generators will work to provide heating for Kherson residents, and another one will ensure the uninterrupted operation of the hospital.

Their total cost is about one million dollars.

- Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

"This means that thousands of our people will have heat and access to medicine even in the most difficult conditions of Russian energy terror," added the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Recall

Ukraine is systematically preparing for the heating season, carrying out restoration and repair work, as well as accumulating fuel. Special attention is paid to strengthening the physical and air defense of key energy facilities.

Mayor: Brovary community donates two generators to military28.02.25, 14:02 • 20835 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Electricity
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
charity
Kherson Oblast
Kherson