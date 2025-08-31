Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitals

Kherson region received three powerful generators worth about one million dollars from American partners. This was reported on his Facebook page by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, two of these generators will work to provide heating for Kherson residents, and another one will ensure the uninterrupted operation of the hospital.

Their total cost is about one million dollars. - Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

"This means that thousands of our people will have heat and access to medicine even in the most difficult conditions of Russian energy terror," added the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Recall

Ukraine is systematically preparing for the heating season, carrying out restoration and repair work, as well as accumulating fuel. Special attention is paid to strengthening the physical and air defense of key energy facilities.

