Mayor: Brovary community donates two generators to military
Kyiv • UNN
The military unit that defends the airspace of the region received two mobile generators from the Brovary community. Earlier, the community also donated a Toyota Hilux, 200 batteries for drones and other equipment to the military.
The Brovary community continues to support the Ukrainian military - one of the military units that defends the airspace of Ukraine around the clock received two generators to ensure the unit's operation. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.
"Recently, the command of one of the military units that defends our skies from enemy invasion every day and night, asked to purchase generators for the needs of the unit. Today we handed over two generators, by the way, exactly the kind the military ordered - light, mobile, fast moving - to our soldiers," said Ihor Sapozhko.
Add
Earlier, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko handed over a Toyota Hilux to the 95th Air Assault Brigade of Polissya to be used by the air defense brigade to repel enemy air attacks. This vehicle was also purchased with budgetary funds as part of the program to support the Armed Forces at the request of the military.
Drone shot down on its first trip: Brovary mayor hands over car to “shahedi catchers”16.01.25, 19:04 • 31173 views
In addition, the Brovary territorial community purchased and transferred 200 batteries for FPV drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January at the expense of the local budget.
The soldiers of the legendary 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks received from the Brovary community and local entrepreneurs a four-wheel drive truck, 13 Starlink kits, warm clothes and winter camouflage kits.