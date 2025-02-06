Kherson region: one person killed in Russian attacks, number of injured in 24 hours doubles

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54294 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100869 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121340 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101739 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103383 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113268 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161385 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105223 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101494 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81444 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121334 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161381 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151589 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183747 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104551 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110169 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137959 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139724 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167550 views
Kherson region: one person killed in Russian attacks, number of injured in 24 hours doubles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25189 views

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 37 settlements in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, 1 person was killed, 18 were wounded, and residential buildings and social infrastructure were damaged.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and 18 wounded in the last 24 hours due to attacks by Russian troops, more than twice as many as the day before, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

1 person was killed and 18 others were injured due to Russian aggression

- Prokudin wrote.

Prokudin also said that the heart of a woman who was injured in the morning of February 4 by a Russian UAV attack in Stanislav stopped beating in the hospital.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy carried out artillery shelling and air strikes on 37 localities in Kherson region over the past day. Among the attacked cities are Kherson, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka and dozens of villages in the region.

Russian military, according to him, hit social infrastructure; residential areas, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 18 private houses. 

AddendumAddendum

According to the head of the RMA, 1 person was killed and 8 others were wounded in the day between the morning of February 4 and the morning of February 5 due to Russian aggression. 

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

