Kherson region: one person killed in Russian attacks, number of injured in 24 hours doubles
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 37 settlements in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, 1 person was killed, 18 were wounded, and residential buildings and social infrastructure were damaged.
In the Kherson region, one person was killed and 18 wounded in the last 24 hours due to attacks by Russian troops, more than twice as many as the day before, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
1 person was killed and 18 others were injured due to Russian aggression
Prokudin also said that the heart of a woman who was injured in the morning of February 4 by a Russian UAV attack in Stanislav stopped beating in the hospital.
According to the head of the RMA, the enemy carried out artillery shelling and air strikes on 37 localities in Kherson region over the past day. Among the attacked cities are Kherson, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka and dozens of villages in the region.
Russian military, according to him, hit social infrastructure; residential areas, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 18 private houses.
According to the head of the RMA, 1 person was killed and 8 others were wounded in the day between the morning of February 4 and the morning of February 5 due to Russian aggression.