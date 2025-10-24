$41.760.01
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 12:17 AM • 6280 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 13638 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 28384 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 27835 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 28966 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 38111 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 29446 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 52366 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 45546 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Kherson hit by Russian attack in the morning: 9 injured, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

In the morning, the occupiers shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, as a result of which a 16-year-old teenager sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds. In total, 9 Kherson residents were injured, and houses were damaged.

Kherson hit by Russian attack in the morning: 9 injured, including a child

A 16-year-old teenager and 8 other people were injured in Kherson due to the morning shelling by Russian troops, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, and the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

A child was injured in Kherson due to a Russian attack. Around 7:30 a.m., the occupiers shelled the Korabelnyi district. A 16-year-old teenager was hit. He sustained a mine-blast injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his torso and face.

- Prokudin wrote.

According to him, an "emergency" team took the boy to the hospital.

Initially, according to Prokudin, it was known that five other Kherson residents were also injured. Later, the RMA reported three more injured.

As a result of enemy strikes, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged, the head of the RMA reported.

Supplement

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day in the Kherson region, 2 people died and 9 more were injured due to Russian aggression. Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging 8 apartment buildings and 20 private houses. The occupiers also damaged administrative buildings, private enterprises, and cars.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson