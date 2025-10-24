Kherson hit by Russian attack in the morning: 9 injured, including a child

A 16-year-old teenager and 8 other people were injured in Kherson due to the morning shelling by Russian troops, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, and the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

A child was injured in Kherson due to a Russian attack. Around 7:30 a.m., the occupiers shelled the Korabelnyi district. A 16-year-old teenager was hit. He sustained a mine-blast injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his torso and face. - Prokudin wrote.

According to him, an "emergency" team took the boy to the hospital.

Initially, according to Prokudin, it was known that five other Kherson residents were also injured. Later, the RMA reported three more injured.

As a result of enemy strikes, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged, the head of the RMA reported.

Supplement

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day in the Kherson region, 2 people died and 9 more were injured due to Russian aggression. Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging 8 apartment buildings and 20 private houses. The occupiers also damaged administrative buildings, private enterprises, and cars.