Kherson attacked by Russia in the morning: one wounded

In the morning, the occupation forces attacked Kherson. A 56-year-old man who was in the street was injured by enemy shelling. The victim was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg - RMA said.

