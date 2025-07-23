Kharkova brought Ukraine a gold medal at the 2025 Fencing World Championships

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
05:47 PM • 20 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
05:15 PM • 6588 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
04:26 PM • 17712 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 38906 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 39219 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 73423 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 151960 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 139739 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 100204 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 88605 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
50%
746mm
Popular news
Appropriated almost 750,000 hryvnias for repairs: school director in Kyiv received suspicionJuly 23, 08:50 AM • 18494 views
Defrauded Ukrainians of over UAH 50 million under the guise of "aid" to the Armed Forces: swindler extradited from UAEJuly 23, 09:26 AM • 17622 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for TurkeyJuly 23, 09:33 AM • 61431 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is knownJuly 23, 10:12 AM • 93621 views
PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individuals12:47 PM • 44741 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 38967 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 152001 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 215621 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 247477 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 257003 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
United States
Istanbul
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 130077 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 252328 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 339701 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 346759 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 337297 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178
Lancet (loitering munition)

Kharkova brought Ukraine a gold medal at the 2025 Fencing World Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1502 views

Ukrainian epee fencer Vlada Kharkova won a gold medal at the Fencing World Championships in Tbilisi. This is the first "gold" for Ukrainian women's epee fencing in 22 years.

Kharkova brought Ukraine a gold medal at the 2025 Fencing World Championships

On Wednesday, July 23, Ukrainian epee fencer Vlada Kharkova brought the first award to the Ukrainian national team at the World Fencing Championships. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

A fantastic start for Ukraine at the World Fencing Championships, which began in Tbilisi (Georgia)! Vlada Kharkova won a gold medal in individual women's epee — this is the first world champion title for Ukrainian women's epee fencing in 22 years

- the message says.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian, a two-time European champion, climbed to the world podium for the first time in her career — and immediately to its highest step!

In a tense quarter-final match, Vlada snatched victory from Frenchwoman Eloise Vanryssel — 15:14. In the semi-final, the Ukrainian defeated the world's number one FIE ranking, Korean Song Se-ra — 15:14.

And in the final, she won again with a score of 15:14 — this time against the bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympics, Katrina Lehis from Estonia.

This is a great victory for the entire Ukrainian fencing school, our team, our coaches

- added the NOC of Ukraine.

Universiade-2025: taekwondo fighter Harbar brings third gold to Ukraine23.07.25, 14:00 • 3422 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Tbilisi
South Korea
France
Estonia
Ukraine
Georgia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9