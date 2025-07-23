Kharkova brought Ukraine a gold medal at the 2025 Fencing World Championships

On Wednesday, July 23, Ukrainian epee fencer Vlada Kharkova brought the first award to the Ukrainian national team at the World Fencing Championships. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

A fantastic start for Ukraine at the World Fencing Championships, which began in Tbilisi (Georgia)! Vlada Kharkova won a gold medal in individual women's epee — this is the first world champion title for Ukrainian women's epee fencing in 22 years - the message says.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian, a two-time European champion, climbed to the world podium for the first time in her career — and immediately to its highest step!

In a tense quarter-final match, Vlada snatched victory from Frenchwoman Eloise Vanryssel — 15:14. In the semi-final, the Ukrainian defeated the world's number one FIE ranking, Korean Song Se-ra — 15:14.

And in the final, she won again with a score of 15:14 — this time against the bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympics, Katrina Lehis from Estonia.

This is a great victory for the entire Ukrainian fencing school, our team, our coaches - added the NOC of Ukraine.

