Kharkiv was attacked by 20 "Shaheds" at night: 40 houses were damaged, there are wounded

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 17062 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 32361 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 29720 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 32265 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 40159 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 71857 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 45398 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 93531 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 55989 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114063 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2.2m/s
65%
748 mm
Popular news

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

May 6, 08:09 AM • 69657 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

May 6, 08:22 AM • 70872 views

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

May 6, 08:32 AM • 28513 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 60541 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 27439 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 15636 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 28061 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 71857 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 93531 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114063 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 12092 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 61004 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 72682 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 85432 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 33909 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Kharkiv was attacked by 20 "Shaheds" at night: 40 houses were damaged, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2554 views

Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones, 3 out of 20 did not explode. 40 buildings were damaged, 920 windows were broken. Two people were injured, services are working at the sites.

Kharkiv was attacked by 20 "Shaheds" at night: 40 houses were damaged, there are wounded

Tonight, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with UAVs. Of the 20 Shaheds launched by the Rashists, three did not explode. 40 residential buildings were damaged, and relevant services are working on the ground. Two people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Tonight, Kharkiv was again subjected to a massive UAV attack. Of the 20 "Shaheds" that reached the city, three did not explode. But the rest was enough to cause serious damage. Two people were injured

- said the mayor.

According to him, 40 residential buildings were damaged: 22 multi-storey buildings and 18 private houses. The blast wave knocked out 920 windows, half of which have already been closed.

The mayor also noted that communal services are working on the ground to do everything possible to return people to their homes as soon as possible.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, as reported, the drone did not explode, but caused a fire on the roof of a house. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

At the same time, up to six retail outlets were destroyed at "Barabashovo" - mainly with children's toys and stationery. The market management has already promised entrepreneurs new places

for trade. A hotel was also destroyed and a new building was damaged, which, fortunately, was not yet inhabited.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, we are completing the closure of the contours of residential buildings. Tomorrow, the mobile ASC will work in the school closest to the "arrival" site, or homeowners can quickly apply for compensation. All additional information is available from the district administration

- said the mayor.

In the Industrialnyi district, there is also destruction in the private sector. Currently, communal workers have already solved the problem with broken windows there and are inspecting the roofs. If damage is detected, the relevant services will promptly repair it.

Despite the difficult night, Kharkiv, as always, is working. Gratitude and respect to everyone who is restoring the city!

- Terekhov summarized the consequences of the Russian attack.

Russian night attack with drones on Kharkiv and Odesa region: new footage of the consequences has been shown06.05.25, 09:54 • 4616 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarKyiv
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Brent
$62.58
Bitcoin
$94,549.70
S&P 500
$5,620.82
Tesla
$272.73
Газ TTF
$34.59
Золото
$3,403.09
Ethereum
$1,769.86