Kharkiv was attacked by 20 "Shaheds" at night: 40 houses were damaged, there are wounded

Tonight, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with UAVs. Of the 20 Shaheds launched by the Rashists, three did not explode. 40 residential buildings were damaged, and relevant services are working on the ground. Two people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Tonight, Kharkiv was again subjected to a massive UAV attack. Of the 20 "Shaheds" that reached the city, three did not explode. But the rest was enough to cause serious damage. Two people were injured - said the mayor.

According to him, 40 residential buildings were damaged: 22 multi-storey buildings and 18 private houses. The blast wave knocked out 920 windows, half of which have already been closed.

The mayor also noted that communal services are working on the ground to do everything possible to return people to their homes as soon as possible.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, as reported, the drone did not explode, but caused a fire on the roof of a house. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

At the same time, up to six retail outlets were destroyed at "Barabashovo" - mainly with children's toys and stationery. The market management has already promised entrepreneurs new places

for trade. A hotel was also destroyed and a new building was damaged, which, fortunately, was not yet inhabited.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, we are completing the closure of the contours of residential buildings. Tomorrow, the mobile ASC will work in the school closest to the "arrival" site, or homeowners can quickly apply for compensation. All additional information is available from the district administration - said the mayor.

In the Industrialnyi district, there is also destruction in the private sector. Currently, communal workers have already solved the problem with broken windows there and are inspecting the roofs. If damage is detected, the relevant services will promptly repair it.

Despite the difficult night, Kharkiv, as always, is working. Gratitude and respect to everyone who is restoring the city! - Terekhov summarized the consequences of the Russian attack.

