Kharkiv suffered two night strikes: Sinegubov gives details
Kyiv • UNN
Two enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv at night. Power lines, a trolleybus contact network and a private house were damaged, and grass caught fire. There were no casualties.
Two enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv as a result of night arrivals. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, at 22:13, the invaders hit the Kyivskyi district near the memorial complex with a KAB. The hit caused damage to the power line and the trolleybus contact network. A private house was also damaged and a fire broke out. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
At 22:24 there was another strike in Saltivsky district, where grass caught fire in an open area as a result of a hit. No casualties were reported.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that explosions occurred in Kharkiv in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts.
