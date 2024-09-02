The enemy struck at Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv

The enemy attacked the Kyiv and Saltovsky districts of Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Kharkiv was shaken by explosions again. One of them, which occurred for the second time in a day, thundered in the Kyiv district of the city. Fortunately, this time there were no casualties, injuries or destruction.

Another arrival was recorded in Saltivka district. There were no casualties or significant damage there either. However, the explosion caused the grass to burn, but rescuers are already extinguishing the fire.

