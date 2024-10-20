Kharkiv is under attack: the number of wounded has risen to 9, including the mayor's child
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, 9 people were injured, including one child. Gas stations, service stations, residential buildings and power lines were damaged, and part of the city was left without electricity.
The number of victims in Kharkiv after the enemy shelling increased to 9 wounded. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Details
According to updated information, after the enemy struck the city, gas stations, service stations, private houses, and high-voltage transmission lines were damaged in Kyivskyi district. In addition, apartment buildings, private houses, and garages were damaged in the Osnovyansky district.
Unfortunately, there is one child among the victims.
According to the head of Kharkiv RMA, part of Kharkiv is currently without electricity.
Enemy fired on Kharkiv: preliminary, 4 people were injured20.10.24, 22:32 • 33604 views