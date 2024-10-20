Enemy fired on Kharkiv: preliminary, 4 people were injured
In Kharkiv, 4 people were preliminarily injured in explosions. The enemy dropped anti-aircraft missiles on the city, which resulted in three districts being hit, some of which had problems with electricity supply.
In Kharkiv, 4 people were preliminarily injured in explosions. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
According to information from the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, one arrival was recorded in the city's Osnovyan district, near a residential building.
Another strike was in the Kyiv district of the city, near one of the supermarkets, due to which a gas station has now been damaged.
Earlier, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said that the enemy had dropped a hostile missile on Kharkiv, which resulted in three districts being hit. Some of them reportedly experienced some problems with electricity supply.
