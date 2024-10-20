Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, the city was attacked by enemy CABs
Kyiv • UNN
There were explosions in Kharkiv, as reported by the mayor Igor Terekhov. He urged residents to be careful, as the city was attacked by enemy guided bombs.
There were explosions in Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
The city is under attack by enemy CABs - be careful!Three districts of the city were hit. Some of them have certain problems with electricity supply.
Add
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the launch of enemy combat vehicles at Kharkiv.
Kharkiv under fire from the occupiers: explosions were heard in the city17.09.24, 15:17 • 22620 views