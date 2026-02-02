Groundhog Tymko predicted the arrival of spring: what he determined

Spring will arrive in about six weeks this year. This forecast was made this year by the Kharkiv groundhog Tymko, according to a video commentary by Volodymyr Hrubnyk, head of the Karazin University biological station, distributed online, UNN reports.

Details

According to Hrubnyk, during the traditional observation, groundhog Tymko IV saw his shadow.

This year the groundhog saw his shadow, meaning spring will come in 6 weeks, at least he thinks so - noted Hrubnyk, the translator from "groundhog language".

Recall

On February 2 last year, the Kharkiv groundhog Tymko III also predicted an early spring, but warned of possible frosts and snow. Due to the animal's unstable condition, the forecast was made remotely for the first time, with only biologist-keepers present.