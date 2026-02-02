Groundhog Tymko predicted the arrival of spring: what he determined

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:00 AM • 11210 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 20619 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 48816 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 66320 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 45499 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47540 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34381 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51336 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64885 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40514 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.2m/s
64%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Epstein Files: Former UK Ambassador Leaves Labour PartyFebruary 2, 04:28 AM • 17621 views
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 16261 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 15051 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 20093 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 10247 views
Publications
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 20244 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 15193 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 77713 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 105076 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 81191 views
Actual people
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 2146 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 3712 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 7030 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 27842 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 38413 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The New York Times

Groundhog Tymko predicted the arrival of spring: what he determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1974 views

Kharkiv groundhog Tymko IV saw his shadow during the traditional observation. This means that spring will come in approximately six weeks.

Groundhog Tymko predicted the arrival of spring: what he determined

Spring will arrive in about six weeks this year. This forecast was made this year by the Kharkiv groundhog Tymko, according to a video commentary by Volodymyr Hrubnyk, head of the Karazin University biological station, distributed online, UNN reports.

Details

According to Hrubnyk, during the traditional observation, groundhog Tymko IV saw his shadow.

This year the groundhog saw his shadow, meaning spring will come in 6 weeks, at least he thinks so

- noted Hrubnyk, the translator from "groundhog language".

Recall

On February 2 last year, the Kharkiv groundhog Tymko III also predicted an early spring, but warned of possible frosts and snow. Due to the animal's unstable condition, the forecast was made remotely for the first time, with only biologist-keepers present.

Alla Kiosak

Society
Frosts in Ukraine
Animals
Snow in Ukraine