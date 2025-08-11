Kharkiv attacked by enemy drone "Molniya"
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an attack by an enemy UAV of the "Molniya" type on the city. The hit occurred in the Kyiv district on open territory, without consequences or casualties.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an enemy drone attack on the city. He wrote about this in his Telegram, UNN reports.
We preliminarily have information about an enemy UAV of the "Molniya" type striking the city
Let's add
Later, the mayor of Kharkiv reported that the hit occurred in the Kyiv district in an open area. There were no consequences or casualties.
