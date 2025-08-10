$41.460.00
Seven injured in Kharkiv region: occupiers attacked the region with FPV drones and UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region using FPV drones and UAVs. As a result of the attacks, seven civilians were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Seven injured in Kharkiv region: occupiers attacked the region with FPV drones and UAVs

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts. FPV drones and UAVs were used.

UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police page.

Details

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts.

Russians used FPV drones and UAVs against civilians. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

- the report says.

As previously reported, on August 9, at about 4:20 PM, the police received a report that an enemy drone hit a furniture store.

The roof and premises of the trade establishment were damaged. As a result of the hit, three women, a man, and a 17-year-old girl were injured. The injured with shrapnel wounds were taken to the hospital.

- the police inform.

FPV hit in Kupiansk

In the city of Kupiansk, as a result of a Russian FPV drone hitting a car, civilians were injured.

A man with injuries was taken to the hospital. A woman experienced an acute stress reaction. She refused hospitalization.

- the police report.

Criminal proceedings have been opened related to the aggression of the Russian Federation against cities in Kharkiv Oblast

According to the police, warehouses were damaged in the Izium district. A house caught fire.

Also, a UAV strike on the city of Chuhuiv. On the night of August 10, as a result of a UAV shelling, a non-operating kindergarten building, warehouses, and cars were damaged. Fires broke out at the impact sites.

On August 9, police conducted 9 scene inspections and entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations for 8 criminal proceedings related to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kharkiv investigators have entered information into the ERDR regarding 25,896 war crimes committed in the region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk
Kharkiv