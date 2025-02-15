Kellogg on the end of the war in Ukraine: how the Second World War will not happen

Signing a peace treaty in the classical sense of "World War II" is hardly possible. The end of the war in Ukraine will be considered in the long term. This was stated by US President Donald Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"If you think about victory in the sense of World War II, signing a peace treaty, that's probably not going to happen. We need to look at it a little bit differently in the long run, and that's why we want to send a message that aggression is not acceptable," Kellogg explained.

"We want Ukraine to be a sovereign, successful, stable country. And for this we have to stop Russian aggression. We understand this. However, the details of this need to be discussed, they need to be worked out," the US special envoy said.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to go to the front with the US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg to see with his own eyes what is really happening.