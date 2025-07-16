$41.820.01
Kellogg honored Ukrainian children killed in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg visited the memorial to fallen Ukrainian children in Kyiv. He emphasized the need to stop the killing of civilians, especially children.

Kellogg honored Ukrainian children killed in the war

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, who is on a visit to Kyiv, visited a memorial dedicated to children killed during Russia's war against Ukraine. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

This morning I visited a memorial dedicated to honoring the child victims of the war in Ukraine. Their death is honored not with flowers, but with soft toys. The killing of civilians, especially children, must stop. The US President has clearly stated: the killings must stop.

- said the special representative.

Addition

On Monday, July 14, 2025, US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine to discuss defense, security, weapons, sanctions, and the protection of people.

President Zelenskyy stated that the absence of shelling during the visit of Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg indicates the Kremlin's fear of the American president.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

