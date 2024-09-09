Kiper tells about Odesa region's preparation for winter

Odesa region is 75% ready for winter. The regional authorities continue to work on gas piston plants to provide boiler houses with heat. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, told this in an interview with Ukrinform, UNN reports.

Details

He specified that the first gas piston units are due to arrive in November-December, with a total of nine units.

As for the critical infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens are fully equipped with generators, Kiper said.

"I understand that it is uncomfortable. But at the same time, we need to realize who we are dealing with. The enemy is insidious and wants to start a riot in the country. Sometimes I am surprised: yesterday ballistics arrived and it is clear that there is no electricity because of this, and people are shouting that Zelenskyy is not giving electricity and blocking the streets. I should note that we are waiting for five to six months for some parts to restore power systems," he added.

The regional authorities are trying to involve international partners in the process, Kiper said.

"They need to be brought here and shown where they came from. Many of those who live abroad do not fully understand our problems. We are trying to show them what war is. We are in talks with Canadians, French, and Americans, and we are practicing teleconferences.

When you are somewhere in America and just read the news, it is one thing, but when you are an influential congressman, come here, and then share what you have seen with the audience, the emotions are different. russia is used to living in a way that it needs nothing but wars, and it is trying to slow down our development. We have always been developing and moving forward. Ukraine is a country of opportunities. Maybe we are suffering for it. The whole world should see this," he emphasized.