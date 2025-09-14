You keep the item and still get money: Amazon's new option in the fight against the flood of returns

The delivery giant is developing a free return function, but to prevent overly burdensome consequences for the retailer, Amazon is introducing partial refunds.

UNN reports with reference to Futurezone and T-Online.

Details

Amazon is now refunding customers as part of a partial reimbursement for packages that can still be kept. Partial refunds for some items are being implemented to counteract a burdensome trend for online retailers – the possibility of free returns.

Reference

The well-known service, which allows a buyer to send an item back to the seller for free, creates inconvenient consequences for companies. This is also influenced by the popularity of this option, which, according to a study by the University of Bamberg, has led to returns on a huge scale.

As determined (according to 2022 data), almost every fourth package is returned. Products cannot always be resold.

Amazon currently offers partial refunds for some items.

What is behind this Amazon practice

For those who wish to return an item, there is a choice between a "standard return" and a partial refund. When choosing the second option, the customer keeps the item and receives a portion of the money instead.

Thus, Amazon reduces the price paid for the item. - the explanation says.

Recall

