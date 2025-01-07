ukenru
KCSA official to be tried for demanding bribes from carriers

KCSA official to be tried for demanding bribes from carriers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28614 views

The deputy director of the KCSA department and an intermediary will be tried for extortion of bribes from carriers. The official demanded 40 thousand hryvnias a week for the right to work on the route through a company he controlled.

Law enforcement officers have completed an investigation into the deputy director of one of KCSA's departments and a private entrepreneur-intermediary who extorted bribes from Kyiv road carriers. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported on Tuesday, January 7, by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports. 

Details

Reportedly, in April 2024, the SBI was approached by the wife of a serviceman who ran her husband's transportation company while he was serving.

The company operated one of the Kyiv routes. The woman complained about systemic pressure from the official and threats to terminate the existing passenger transportation contract if she did not agree to "cooperate".

In particular, the company had to transfer 40 thousand hryvnias to the official every week through a controlled company for the right to operate the route.

Law enforcement officers detained the intermediary entrepreneur immediately after receiving another "tranche" for the official.

A number of searches were conducted, during which documents and equipment confirming the illegal activity were seized. The official was suspended from his duties.

The two defendants are charged with obtaining illegal benefits (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Recall 

In September, UNN wrote that law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the director of the KCSA municipal transportation service of systematic extortion of money from the capital's carriers. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

