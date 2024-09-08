KCSA names the cause of the explosion on the territory of a motor transport company

The gas explosion occurred in the Holosiivskyi district on the territory of a motor transport company in a two-story workshop building measuring 40 by 100 meters. People may be trapped under the rubble.

UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

The gas explosion occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv in a two-story workshop building measuring 40 by 100 meters. As a result, a corner of the building was partially destroyed. No fire was detected - the message says.

It is reported that 35 rescuers and 12 units of equipment of the Kyiv City State Emergency Service, as well as 7 specialists and 1 unit of equipment of the Kyiv Rescue Service are working at the site.

It is also noted that experts are dismantling elements of the destroyed structures. The bodies of two of the victims have been recovered.

The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, reported that an explosion occurred on the territory of the automobile transport facility in Holosiivskyi district. As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. There was no fire. Preliminary, two people were found dead.