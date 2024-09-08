KCSA names the cause of the explosion on the territory of a motor transport company

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117728 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196039 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152309 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152202 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197149 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112393 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186001 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86173 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 62079 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 40386 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 40386 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 69578 views

03:40 AM • 69578 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 46797 views

04:00 AM • 46797 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196041 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196041 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197151 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186004 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212840 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201022 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201022 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 3271 views

08:56 AM • 3271 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149305 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149305 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152701 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143643 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143643 views
KCSA names the cause of the explosion on the territory of a motor transport company

KCSA names the cause of the explosion on the territory of a motor transport company

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28328 views

A gas explosion occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv on the territory of a motor transportation company. A two-story building was partially destroyed, the bodies of two people were found, and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

The gas explosion occurred in the Holosiivskyi district on the territory of a motor transport company in a two-story workshop building measuring 40 by 100 meters. People may be trapped under the rubble.

UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

The gas explosion occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv in a two-story workshop building measuring 40 by 100 meters. As a result, a corner of the building was partially destroyed. No fire was detected

- the message says. 

It is reported that 35 rescuers and 12 units of equipment of the Kyiv City State Emergency Service, as well as 7 specialists and 1 unit of equipment of the Kyiv Rescue Service are working at the site.  

It is also noted that experts are dismantling elements of the destroyed structures. The bodies of two of the victims have been recovered.

People may be trapped under the rubble.  

AddendumAddendum

The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, reported that an explosion occurred on the territory of the automobile transport facility in Holosiivskyi district. As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. There was no fire. Preliminary, two people were found dead. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv

